Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Fyllo, Shelter Cannabis, Khiron, Amfil Technologies, Creo, Willow Industries, Charlotte's Web

Fyllo Taps Wes Chaar For Its Leadership Team

Cannabis technology platform Fyllo has appointed Wes Chaar to serve as chief data and analytics officer.

Chaar brings extensive experience in data strategy, data fusion, mathematical modeling, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

He agreed to lead the Data Solutions team of the Chicago-based company in its mission to help cannabis and CBD endemic and non-endemic brands to reach cannabis consumers.

Prior to joining Fyllo, Chaar served as chief data and analytics officer for three years at Catalina USA, one of the largest names in retail shopping data.

"I look forward to bringing my experience across industries to cannabis and enabling marketers to find and reach this coveted audience," Chaar said earlier this week.

Shelter Cannabis Names New CEO

Shelter Cannabis announced Monday that it had named Michael Nederhoff as its new CEO, replacing Mark Hauk, founder and former CEO, who stepped down but will remain a strategic advisor to the company.

Nederhoff brings vast knowledge in consumer-packaged goods, highly regulated industries, retail, and manufacturing. In addition, he has more than 25 years of management experience.

Prior to this, Nederhoff served as president of JUUL Labs Canada.

"Michael brings strong commercial expertise, as well as a passion for Shelter's future growth and success." Hauk disclosed. "The Shelter Executive and I firmly believe that under Michael's leadership, Shelter's strategic direction going forward will be characterized by leading market performance, sustainable growth, and profitability."

Khiron Promotes Franziska Katterbach To President, Tejinder Virk Resigns

Vertically integrated medical cannabis company Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) (OTCQX:KHRNF) has promoted Franziska Katterbach to serve as president of Khiron Europe to replace Tejinder Virk, who opted to resign.

Katterbach joined the Toronto-based company in October 2019 to serve as managing director and chief legal counsel of Khiron Europe.

Alvaro Torres, Khiron’s CEO and director, praised Katterbach’s skills, calling her the “driving force behind our European operations.”

“Her regulatory expertise, strong leadership skills, and exceptional day-to-day management of operations have allowed us to develop a differentiated, asset-light platform,” Torres said Monday.

Amfil Technologies Names New COO

Amfil Technologies, Inc. (OTC:FUNN), owner of Snakes & Lattes board game cafes that earlier announced it was entering the cannabis dispensary business in Canada, has hired Aaron McKay to serve as chief operating officer.

McKay, who was tapped to serve as vice president of food and beverages at Snakes & Lattes last year, brings vast corporate and management experience.

"Aaron brings decades of restaurant and management experience to this role," Ben Castanie, Snakes & Lattes founder, said Tuesday. "Aaron's discipline and sense of organization coupled with a deep understanding of our business make him the ideal candidate to lead operations of the organization."

The Toronto-based company is also launching its first dispensary in Canada this summer through its wholly-owned subsidiary FUNN Dispensaries, Inc.

Creo Names Dr. Joel Cherry Its New Chief Technology Officer

Cannabinoid ingredient company Creo has welcomed Dr. Joel Cherry to its leadership team.

The San Diego, California-based company said Tuesday that Cherry agreed to serve as its chief technology officer.

Cherry has more than 25 years of experience developing and producing high-value organic molecules using advanced biology.

Prior to this, he served as president of research and development at Amyris.

Roy Lipski, CEO and co-founder of Creo, said Cherry brings “world-class technical and development expertise, along with a track record of working closely with industry and consumer brands.”

Willow Industries Hires Tess Eidem, Ph.D. As Director Of Science

Willow Industries Inc. confirmed Tuesday that it has hired Tess Eidem, Ph.D., as director of science.

Eidem agreed to expand and standardize Willow's onboarding processes in order to secure that "healthy practices are put in place" in the company's work with partners' operations and cultivation teams.

Eidem previously served at Columbia Care, Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) as lab manager.

"Willow was founded to promote clean cannabis and healthy plants, so expanding our scientific knowledge base is essential to that core mission of the company," Jill Ellsworth, CEO and founder of Willow, disclosed. "Tess's expertise brings another layer to pinpointing where contamination is coming from, and mitigating it as much as possible before implementing a kill step."

Charlotte's Web Holdings Names Wessel Booysen CFO

Hemp CBD extract producer Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) confirmed Tuesday that Wessel Booysen has agreed to oversee its finance department, succeeding Russ Hammer, who will retire in August.

Booysen spent over a decade at Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP), sharpening his skills in finance, international expansion, and strategic merger and acquisitions.

Prior to this, he worked at Deloitte in Assurance and Advisory, overseeing mergers and acquisitions, business transformation, public offerings and SEC reporting for more than ten years.

"Wes's background in the internationally regulated alcoholic beverage business is highly applicable to our sector. His technical acumen and financial planning & reporting experience will also be instrumental in our forward expansion plans," said Deanie Elsner, CEO of Charlotte's Web.

Photo by David Gabrić on Unsplash