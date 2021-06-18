Cannabis Compliance Software Co. Simplifiya Closes $6M Series B Funding Led By Blue Zone Wealth Advisors

Simplifya, a provider of regulatory and operational compliance software for the cannabis industry, has closed a $6 million Series B funding round led by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors.

The round also included existing investor Merida Capital and several new investors, including Mercury Payment Solutions founder Jeff Katz, who also joins the company’s board of directors.

In addition to the funding, Simplifya announced that its newest product, TENDR, will launch in beta with POS clients before the end of the second quarter. TENDR seeks to become the cannabis industry’s most compliant, cyber-secure B2B and retail consumer payment solution.

“We’re incredibly proud to bring access to this highly respected technology to our POS and ERP partners,” said Marion Mariathasan, Simplifya co-founder and CEO. “Simplifya’s reputation as a trusted cannabis compliance platform, and the support of our investors and board of directors, will ensure our partners can be confident in TENDR's ability to compliantly serve their payment processing needs.”

