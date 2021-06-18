fbpx
Bioceutical Co. Medolife Rx Taps Skateboarder Tony Hawk As Aelia Brand Ambassador

byJelena Martinovic
June 18, 2021 8:19 am
Bioceutical Co. Medolife Rx Taps Skateboarder Tony Hawk As Aelia Brand Ambassador

The legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, nicknamed Birdman, is endorsing a nutraceutical line of polarized CBD products by Medolife Rx, Inc, a subsidiary of Quanta Inc.

The Burbank, California-based company said Thursday that the famous athlete agreed to help promote Aelia, Medolife’s rebranded line of new CBD pain relief products.

Dr. Arthur Mikaelian, CEO of Medolife Rx, said he is excited to collaborate with Hawk, calling him a “perfect fit” for the company and a “household name that is synonymous with achievement and excellence.”

The product line includes tinctures and muscle rubs previously sold under the Quanta brand name and new products designed to tackle stress, sun care needs and help with wound healing.

“Tony is an extremely dynamic and diverse athlete, capturing the support and adoration of fans from 6 to 60,”  Mikaelian continued. “But they all have one thing in common. They enjoy speed and action. And with that often comes a fair amount of pain and injury.”

Hawk said that Aelia is his “first choice” as it “consistently works well for me.”

“Because I’m still so active, I’m constantly looking for the most effective products for muscle pain relief, bruising, and post skate recovery,” he added.

The new products are made by utilizing the patented polarization technology that raises potency and absorption of the active ingredients to enhance their effectiveness.

Hawk’s Entrepreneurial Initiatives

Hawk (53), who has been skating for nearly four decades, is an entrepreneur and founder of The Skatepark Project, which creates safe spaces for kids to be connected and active. Initially established as Tony Hawk Foundation in 2002, the organization changed its name to The Skatepark Project last year.

In addition, Tony Hawk brands also include a billion-dollar video game franchise with a remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 game, also released in 2020.

Photo by shawn henry on Unsplash

