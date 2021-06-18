fbpx
VIDEO: Benzinga Cannabis Hour Ft. The Flowr Corp & Flora Growth

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
June 18, 2021 8:28 am
VIDEO: Benzinga Cannabis Hour Ft. The Flowr Corp & Flora Growth

Benzinga Cannabis Hour is a weekly show that focuses on the latest news and business trends in the cannabis industry. So, let's deep dive into the video to learn about cannabis stocks. Subscribe for daily trade ideas https://www.youtube.com/c/Benzinga​​​​

This week's Expert Guests:

  • Nicole Wolff, Brand Director of The Flowr Corporation (OTC:FLWPF)
  • Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Hosts also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

  • Columbia Care Inc (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF)
  • WM Holding Company (NASDAQ:MAPS)
  • Acquired Sales Corp (OTCQX:AQSP)

Meet The Hosts:

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

