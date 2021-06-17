fbpx
TILT Holdings Cannabis Co. To Bring Old Pal Products To Massachusetts Market

byJelena Martinovic
June 17, 2021 11:13 am
TILT Holdings Inc. (CSE:TILT) (OTCQX:TLLTF) has teamed up with Old Pal to manufacture, package, and distribute its select products.

Under the deal, TILT's subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care, agreed to bring the Los Angeles-based cannabis lifestyle brand into its wholesale manufacturing, packaging, and distribution platform in Massachusetts.

The Phoenix-based company disclosed that CAC plans to introduce Old Pal's classic Ready to Roll five-gram pre-ground pouches and one gram 510 Oil Cartridges, which are provided by another TILT subsidiary, Jupiter Research LLC.

In addition, Old Pal will launch a new THC-infused classic brownie edible produced in partnership with CAC's edibles kitchen.

TILT President Gary Santo said he is thrilled to team up with Old Pal, calling it a "natural fit."

"We are proud to add Old Pal to our growing roster of partners, and as we continue to expand our reach in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, we believe these brand relationships will help support our long-term profitability and success in our dynamic, growing markets," he continued.

Santo was recently appointed to serve as TILT's CEO, succeeding Mark Scatterday, who continued to serve as chairman of the board.

Rusty Wilenkin, co-founder and CEO of Old Pal, explained that the company's team has "worked hard to identify like-minded partners with established manufacturing, packaging and distribution platforms."

"Our mission is unwavering when it comes to bringing high-quality cannabis to consumers at accessible prices," he added.

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

