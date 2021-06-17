fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.26
337.75
+ 0.96%
DIA
-1.44
342.20
-0.42%
SPY
+ 0.26
421.85
+ 0.06%
TLT
+ 1.24
139.69
+ 0.88%
GLD
-4.25
175.36
-2.48%

Missouri's Cannabis Market: What Investors And Entrepreneurs Need To Know

byAndrew Ward
June 17, 2021 9:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Missouri's Cannabis Market: What Investors And Entrepreneurs Need To Know

Missouri often gets lost in the shuffle when discussing U.S. cannabis. Those ignoring the Show-Me State and its medical market may be missing an early opportunity as an investor or entrepreneur.

Both sales and patient enrollment have performed strongly since opening in October 2020. The state had neared $25 million in monthly sales by the end of March 2021. By June 11, the total stood at $53.96 million.

Patient enrollment has gained ground consistently. By April 2021, the state received 13,477 patient applications that month, bringing the program's total to 136,000.

"The number of people wanting this plant-based alternative is skyrocketing," said Tom Muzzey, CEO of BeLeaf, the state's largest vertically integrated brand.

Missouri's Market Long On Growth Potential And Short On Competition

As Missouri's patient count grows, additional retailers are needed to meet demand. In recent months, action has been taken to address issues such as unopened dispensaries. While waiting for more stores to open, operators remain optimistic.

Vishal Rungta, co-founder, president and CFO of MSO C3 Industries, said the growing patient count suggests a wealth of consumer enthusiasm in the state, adding that a limited license market is often favorable to investors.

"Missouri should be a healthy medical market that strong operators will be able to do well in," he said.

While patient counts swell, Missouri is short on operators, providing little competition for the time being.

Part of the small competition pool stems from license holders that failed to open a store in the designated one-year period initially granted. In March 2021, the state revoked several licenses that failed to open.

Tyler Williams, founder and CTO of St. Louis-based Cannabis Safety and Quality, said minimal competition is a boost for investors. With the licenses revoked, he said the state is "left with only a few cannabis growers and manufacturers with a head start over the impending recreational market that is likely to come within the next couple of years."

As the industry grows, the education gap is beginning to close.

In March 2021, BeLeaf partnered with Saint Louis University's School for Professional Studies to develop the University's Cannabis Science and Operations certificate. The program aims to cover all aspects of the medical market, from cultivation to compliance. Muzzey said the program has enrolled more than 300 students so far.

Growing Pains And Litigation Hinder Investor Enthusiasm

Market maturation appears to be the core pain point in the Missouri market.
Muzzey said licensing holdups keep some operators from moving forward. "Investors working with those particular licensees will be very late to the market, which will make it more difficult for them to catch market leaders." 
The shape of the industry could also depend on various ongoing court cases.
Williams highlighted the state appellate court's decision to review the business license application process. He hopes to see an expanded number of licenses and modifications to the process from the case.

Lawsuits hurt businesses, but Williams said the concern should be on the patients who, due to limited dispensary access, have few options, "and not to mention, pay ridiculous amounts for what they can find in-state."

The impact of litigation is being felt by operators like Rungta and C3. "The volume of appeals and some limited litigation has negatively impacted investor enthusiasm in Missouri," he said, adding that other hurdles, including residency requirements, can complicate matters for entrepreneurs.

Still, Rungta said his company remains hopeful the market will continue to evolve in a positive direction.

Image by David Mark from Pixabay

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Markets Interview

Related Articles

Louisiana Governor Signs Marijuana Decriminalization Bill Into Law

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed off on House Bill 652 to decriminalize small amounts of cannabis possession for personal use. Possession of up to 14 grams will now be categorized as a misdemeanor rather than a felony. Those caught violating the law face up to a $100 fine without jail time. read more

For The First Time, An Adult Use Cannabis Bill Is Heading To Rhode Island's General Assembly Floor

On Monday afternoon, Rhode Island's Senate Judiciary Committee approved an adult-use cannabis bill, marking the first time a cannabis proposal of its nature has ever reached the state General Assembly floor. read more

Could Drug Store Giants Eventually Sell THC? It's Possible, But Many Hurdles Remain

Drug store giants are already establishing themselves in the CBD market. read more

EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Tishler, MD Talks About Medical Cannabis, Success Rates, Side Effects And That It Should Be A Specialty Field Of Its Own

While the Internet appears to have all the answers we need, it is more important than ever to know how to use it, where to look for information, and more importantly, to confirm if it is indeed true. Mark Twain is attributed as saying: "A lie can travel halfway around the world before the truth puts on its shoes.” read more