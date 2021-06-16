New Cannabis Products: 3 Weed-Themed Options For Pride Month

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch nearly every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched…this time with a Pride Month twist.

3 Cannabis Products For Pride Month

Artist Ludi Leiva Designs Aster Farms’ Mimosa Pre-Roll Packaging for Pride

In celebration of Pride this year, Northern California’s Aster Farms extended the opportunity for an LGBTQ+ creative to design a limited edition label for one of Aster’s most popular products, their Mimosa one gram pre-roll.

Queer Guatemalan-Slovak artist Ludi Leiva was chosen to re-imagine the packaging for 2500 units to be sold in retail locations across California with all proceeds donated to a charity of Ludi’s choice.

“I wanted to create something colorful and whimsical that incorporates Aster Farms’ sustainability ethos, as well as a feeling of peace, harmony, inclusivity, and one-ness with the abundance of the natural world,'' Ludi shared. Featured in/by The Smithsonian, Vogue, Planned Parenthood, OkCupid, Twitter, Refinery29 and more, Ludi’s illustrations seek to bring brighter futures to life, exploring narratives of healing, empowerment and expansion, while celebrating people of all shapes, colors, sizes and identities.

PAX Labs Teams Up with LEUNE and Jetty To Celebrate Pride

Celebrate Pride with a sweet and spicy limited-edition ‘Hot Honey’ PAX cartridge, brought to you by California-based cannabis brands PAX Labs, Inc. and LEUNE.

All net proceeds from this cartridge will be donated to Equality California, the nation’s largest statewide LGBTQ+ organization fighting for civil rights, social justice and inclusion through championing pro-equality leaders and legislation.

Plus, keep an eye out for the limited edition Reckless Rainbow PAX pod by Jetty with proceeds benefiting Equality California as well. PAX works with hand-selected partners across the country who curate and produce the highest-quality, purest cannabis concentrates for PAX Era pods. The PAX brand represents a passion for increasing well-being and joy and is committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity in the space.

Jay Jackson aka Laganja Estranja Launches New Pride Collection Available Year-Round

World-renowned female illusionist, choreographer, music artist, cannabis advocate and LGBTQ+ icon Jay Jackson, also known as Laganja Estranja, launches new Pride merch collection, available year-round because Pride should be celebrated 24/7.

“For Pride, we wanted to do a colorful spin-off of my existing leaf and medallion print,” shares Jay. “The medallion logo was created by JTyler and my merch designer, Michelle Moross, put together the print, which features all the colors of the pride flag.”

