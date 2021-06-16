fbpx
QQQ
-3.57
345.83
-1.04%
DIA
-3.10
346.51
-0.9%
SPY
-3.49
427.97
-0.82%
TLT
-0.33
141.38
-0.23%
GLD
-2.10
176.15
-1.21%

CBD Producer Brains Bioceutical Raises $31.9M Via Investment Round Led By DSM Venturing

byJelena Martinovic
June 16, 2021 1:22 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CBD Producer Brains Bioceutical Raises $31.9M Via Investment Round Led By DSM Venturing

CBD producer Brains Bioceutical Corp. has raised $31.9 million through an investment round.

DSM Venturing, the corporate venture arm of Royal DSM, a company focused on health, nutrition, and sustainable living, was a lead investor.

Del Morgan & Co. acted as Brains’ financial agent for the transaction.

Rick Brar, CEO and chairman of the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company, called the capital raise an “exciting milestone” for the company’s team.

“The growing demand for isolated CBD Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) within the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry continues to expand,” Brar said. “Our team has worked tirelessly to position Brains as the market leader within the CBD industry.”

Brains produces CBD as an active pharmaceutical ingredient for pharmaceutical applications, research, development and clinical trials. In addition, it is one of few producers in commercial production in Europe with EU-GMDP certification that manufactures CBD API,  which contains 99.7% CBD and zero tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), for both human and veterinary use within an MHRA licensed facility.

“Brains' unparalleled expertise and manufacturing capabilities in the CBD space combined with DSM’s unique scientific and marketing capabilities in the pharmaceutical sector make this the ideal partnership to help pharmaceutical players realizing the potential of CBD’s for early-stage drug development,” Pieter Wolters, managing director at DSM Venturing, said Wednesday.

Photo by CBD Infos on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Financing Markets

Related Articles

CBD Co. Kadenwood Expands Its Retail Distribution Network With Acquisition Of Sentia Wellness' Social CBD Brand

CBD consumer packaged goods company Kadenwood is poised to acquire the Portland, Oregon-based Social CBD brand. The acquisition will expand Kadenwood's family of wellness brands and its retail CBD distribution network. read more

Incarcerated 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic To Launch Cannabis Line

Joe Exotic is not letting a 22-year prison sentence get in the way of his entrepreneurial spirit. read more

Study Finds CBD Associated With Lower Alcohol Consumption

This article by Johnny Green was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. read more

What To Know Before Traveling With CBD

By Ed Donnelly, founder of AmourCBD read more