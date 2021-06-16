CBD Co. Kadenwood Expands Its Retail Distribution Network With Acquisition Of Sentia Wellness' Social CBD Brand

CBD consumer packaged goods company Kadenwood is poised to acquire the Portland, Oregon-based Social CBD brand.

The acquisition will expand Kadenwood's family of wellness brands and its retail CBD distribution network.

The California-based company will have a portfolio of multiple brands that will hit shelves in roughly 18 000 stores.

"With the addition of Social CBD to our family of wellness brands, we're expanding consumer access to a wider variety of high-quality CBD solutions via major retail locations around the United States," Erick Dickens, co-founder and CEO of Kadenwood, said Wednesday.

Social CBD features lab-tested and certified CBD products such as topicals, oil, drops, gummies and gel capsules.

"With its focus on delivering natural, trusted CBD solutions for everyone, Social CBD supplements our current portfolio perfectly," Dickens continued.

Social CBD was founded in 2019 as a brand of Sentia Wellness.

Nitin Khanna, CEO of Sentia Wellness, is thrilled that Social CBD products and brand have transitioned to the "expertise of the Kadenwood team."

"With their expanded reach, deep industry expertise, and industry-leading CBD extraction, they can continue to be on the forefront of 21st-century wellness," Nitin added.

Last year, Kadenwood purchased EcoGen Laboratories, a manufacturer specializing in hemp-derived CBD. The deal included ownership of all stages of product development, from the genetic makeup of seeds to the potency of the final product on store shelves.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash