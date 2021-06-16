fbpx
QQQ
-0.22
342.48
-0.06%
DIA
-1.11
344.52
-0.32%
SPY
-1.11
425.59
-0.26%
TLT
+ 0.44
140.61
+ 0.31%
GLD
-0.04
174.09
-0.02%

CBD Co. Kadenwood Expands Its Retail Distribution Network With Acquisition Of Sentia Wellness' Social CBD Brand

byJelena Martinovic
June 16, 2021 12:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CBD Co. Kadenwood Expands Its Retail Distribution Network With Acquisition Of Sentia Wellness' Social CBD Brand

CBD consumer packaged goods company Kadenwood is poised to acquire the Portland, Oregon-based Social CBD brand.

The acquisition will expand Kadenwood's family of wellness brands and its retail CBD distribution network.

The California-based company will have a portfolio of multiple brands that will hit shelves in roughly 18 000 stores.

"With the addition of Social CBD to our family of wellness brands, we're expanding consumer access to a wider variety of high-quality CBD solutions via major retail locations around the United States," Erick Dickens, co-founder and CEO of Kadenwood, said Wednesday.

Social CBD features lab-tested and certified CBD products such as topicals, oil, drops,    gummies and gel capsules.

"With its focus on delivering natural, trusted CBD solutions for everyone, Social CBD supplements our current portfolio perfectly," Dickens continued.

Social CBD was founded in 2019 as a brand of Sentia Wellness.

Nitin Khanna, CEO of Sentia Wellness, is thrilled that Social CBD products and brand have transitioned to the "expertise of the Kadenwood team."

"With their expanded reach, deep industry expertise, and industry-leading CBD extraction, they can continue to be on the forefront of 21st-century wellness," Nitin added.

Last year, Kadenwood purchased EcoGen Laboratories, a manufacturer specializing in hemp-derived CBD. The deal included ownership of all stages of product development, from the genetic makeup of seeds to the potency of the final product on store shelves.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Markets

Related Articles

CBD Producer Brains Bioceutical Raises $31.9M Via Investment Round Led By DSM Venturing

CBD producer Brains Bioceutical Corp. has raised $31.9 million through an investment round. DSM Venturing, the corporate venture arm of Royal DSM, a company focused on health, nutrition, and sustainable living, was a lead investor. Del Morgan & Co. acted as Brains’ financial agent for the transaction. read more

Incarcerated 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic To Launch Cannabis Line

Joe Exotic is not letting a 22-year prison sentence get in the way of his entrepreneurial spirit. read more

Study Finds CBD Associated With Lower Alcohol Consumption

This article by Johnny Green was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. read more

What To Know Before Traveling With CBD

By Ed Donnelly, founder of AmourCBD read more