Al Harrington's Cannabis Co. Receives New Minority-Owned Business Into Its Incubator

Viola cannabis brand, launched by NBA veteran Al Harrington and named after his grandmother, announced on Wednesday that it has a new incubator partner – Mezz Brands.

What Happened

Viola, the Los Angeles-based, black-owned cannabis company, launched its incubator program last October with the aim of providing operational support to minority-owned cannabis enterprises.

Its latest partner, Mezz Brands – “the herbal culture lifestyle brand” – whose name was inspired by Jewish jazz musician Milton Mezzrow, was launched about four years ago. Mezzrow, a jazz clarinetist and saxophonist from Chicago,​ was often seen among jazz legends such as Louis Armstrong and King Oliver. In fact, Mezzrow was ahead of his time as a social activist who pushed for cannabis decriminalization.

Why It Matters

This collaboration will allow Viola CEO Al Harrington to work closely with Mezz’s CEO and co-founder, Erin Hackney and his partner and CCO, Paul Saunders. Harrington and Viola’s network and years of experience will help Mezz develop and launch in new markets.

Since its $2 million seed funding round, Mezz has been working on bringing together two cultures affected by stigma – cannabis and pop – through its products and events. Aside from hosting star-studded events with the likes of Dave Chappelle, Diddy, Mary J. Blige and more, Mezz also organizes expert talks about important cannabis topics.

“We’ve watched Viola grow over the years and are proud to work with such a like-minded company, Erin Hackney, Mezz Brands CEO and co-founder said in a statement.

“Working so closely with Al and the team has been an amazing experience and we’re optimistic that we’ll be able to bring our vision for Mezz Brands to life and continue to raise the bar around social justice and lead the way for Black and minority-owned brands in the industry.”

Viola CEO, Al Harrington said that they prefer companies that have a strong foundation.

"We've been really impressed with Erin and Paul's vision and what they have established with Mezz in Colorado. Working together as Black business owners in the cannabis industry makes our collective impact stronger and we are excited to help them expand their footprint,” Harrington said.

Courtesy Image