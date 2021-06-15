fbpx
QQQ
-2.25
346.76
-0.65%
DIA
-0.84
345.14
-0.24%
SPY
-0.67
425.93
-0.16%
TLT
-0.17
141.39
-0.12%
GLD
-0.64
175.35
-0.37%

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 15, 2021

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
June 15, 2021 6:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 15, 2021

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 26, 2021

GAINERS: CLS Holdings USA (OTC: CLSH) shares closed up 16.46% at $0.24 read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 19, 2021

GAINERS: SugarBud Craft Growers (PINK: RLLRF) shares closed up 26.19% at $0.05 read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 23, 2021

GAINERS: Rhinomed (OTCQB: RHNMF) shares closed up 19.94% at $0.10 read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 17, 2020

GAINERS: The Flowr (PINK: FLWPF) shares closed up 19.23% at $0.31 read more