Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 15, 2021
GAINERS:
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed up 27.43% at $0.06
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed up 9.77% at $0.23
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 6.39% at $2.83
- 48North Cannabis (OTC:NCNNF) shares closed up 3.39% at $0.15
- Chemesis International (OTC:CADMF) shares closed up 3.36% at $0.47
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 2.47% at $9.96
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares closed up 2.28% at $162.72
LOSERS:
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down 24.58% at $0.48
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed down 13.55% at $0.77
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down 10.81% at $0.03
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 10.38% at $8.46
- Hollister Biosciences (OTC:HSTRF) shares closed down 9.64% at $0.26
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 8.27% at $3.66
- VIVO Cannabis (OTC:VVCIF) shares closed down 7.87% at $0.11
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed down 7.43% at $14.15
- KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed down 6.63% at $0.88
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed down 6.51% at $0.40
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 6.16% at $17.98
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed down 5.67% at $1.33
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed down 5.66% at $1.00
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down 5.35% at $1.77
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed down 5.17% at $9.91
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed down 4.91% at $1.05
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 4.71% at $4.15
Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real time following this link.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.