Holistic Industries Opened Its Michigan Cannabis Headquarters And We Were There

Multi-state cannabis operator Holistic Industries celebrated the grand opening of Liberty Madison Heights, its new cannabis headquarters and superstore in Michigan on Friday, June 11th.

Located at 29600 Stephenson Highway, the 64,000 square-foot facility is the largest of its kind in Southeast Michigan. It features a provisioning center, as well as cultivation and processing facilities — all under one roof. The company renovated the vacant Fairlanes Bowl property to create a beautiful, environmentally-friendly store that will also serve as an engine of economic development for the city by creating 150 new jobs.

Holistic also boasts Liberty provisioning centers in Detroit and Ann Arbor.

"Life Is Better"

On Saturday, Liberty Madison Heights hosted a “Life is Better Block Party” and food drive in partnership with the Madison Heights Food Pantry.

Patrick Lane, senior vice president of partnerships at Benzinga, and Chief Zinger Jason Raznick attended the opening and commented:

“In a message given by CEO Josh Henderson, Rabbi James Kahn, Madison Heights Mayor Roslyn Grafstein and others, Holistic Industries, doing business as Liberty Cannabis, seemed to focus on the community impact of their new store opening and what that would bring to the Michigan market,” said Patrick Lane, senior vice president of partnerships at Benzinga, who attended the opening. “They talked about the different events that they planned on sponsoring in the area, the different community opportunities they were involving themselves in everything from painting murals to planting trees. It definitely seemed like the focus was community impact.”

Grafstein added, “Madison Heights continues our economic development by welcoming companies that are committed to making a positive impact in our community. From tree planting and mural painting in our parks to forming a community advisory board and impact fund, Holistic Industries continues to deliver on its promise to invest in Madison Heights. We are honored to have Liberty as part of our community.”

Not Just A Store, A Destination

Liberty Madison Heights was designed to be more than just a store. It’s being conceived as a destination for customers and patients.

“One particularly pertinent quote from Rabbi James Kahn related to doing things the ‘Holistic way.’ What that means is looking past the general business of cannabis and more towards creating real social change, which I found pretty well with the audience. Overall, it was very exciting to see the influx of capacity that the store will bring to the market: over eight thousand pounds of flower that they'll be siphoning into the Michigan market,” Lane added.

Liberty also features a dedicated space for cannabis education, a terpene bar and a greenhouse structure for events. The store carries more than 60 brands.

“It’s an honor to be welcomed to the Madison Heights community by the Mayor, Chamber of Commerce, key stakeholders and its residents. We believe that life is better with cannabis and will continue to fund projects and initiatives that are important to the city,” concluded Josh Genderson, CEO of Holistic Industries. “We will always prioritize our regional focus and investment in the local community with the goal of being the best place to work, shop and invest in cannabis.”