Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 11, 2021
GAINERS:
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed up 12.33% at $0.82
- Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) shares closed up 11.9% at $8.37
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares closed up 9.13% at $4.54
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 7.86% at $2.47
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed up 7.76% at $0.32
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed up 7.74% at $3.48
- Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed up 7% at $0.39
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares closed up 5.98% at $10.45
- Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC:HERTF) shares closed up 5.56% at $0.10
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed up 4.8% at $0.05
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed up 4.44% at $1.88
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed up 4.06% at $5.64
LOSERS:
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed down 9.22% at $0.21
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down 7.8% at $0.23
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed down 5.51% at $0.44
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed down 4.86% at $1.31
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGOFG) shares closed down 2.84% at $0.31
