Cannabis Co. Flora Growth Completed $2.4M Investment In Hoshi International

byJavier Hasse
June 11, 2021 4:10 pm
Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) made a strategic investment of 2 million Euros ($2.42 million) in Hoshicap Portugal Unipessoal Lda, a subsidiary of Hoshi International. The investment will solidify Flora's position as a preferred strategic supplier to Hoshi's EU processing facilities in Malta and Portugal, and provide Flora with a port for the importation of compliant, high-quality Colombian outdoor cannabis flower and derivatives to the European Union (EU). 

"This strategic investment will help establish a crucial sales and distribution channel in the EU for Flora Growth, furthering our global strategy of rapid growth into new overseas markets around the world," Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora Growth, told Benzinga.

"The Hoshi team is world-class and is establishing an excellent operational foundation in Europe. By leveraging our competitively priced, all-outdoor grown cannabis and our premium product portfolio, we have a partner that is well-positioned to help us compete in this rapidly developing market," he added.

Along with the investment, Flora and Hoshi will partner on commercial projects to lend expertise in areas of international cannabis regulations, compliance, cultivation and genetic transfer. The partnership will allow both parties to fast-track a number of established initiatives to provide access to compliant, high quality-cannabis flower to the E.U. market. 

