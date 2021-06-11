Cannabis Co. Body And Mind To Commence Processing Activities In Ohio And Manufacturing Operations In California

A multi-state cannabis operator Body and Mind Inc. (CSE:BAMM, OTCQB: , BMMJ)) announced Friday it has obtained license approval for its Ohio production facility as well as local approval for its manufacturing facility in California.

The Vancouver, Canada-based cannabis company together with NMG Ohio LLC completed the building of its Ohio production facility;

For the facility it has obtained a certificate of occupancy and authorization from the Department of Commerce to begin the production of extracted products, oils, and edibles;

The facility is based close to the company’s dispensary west of Cleveland and it should produce a plethora of its branded products for the Ohio market.

“As early dispensary operators in Ohio we’ve had significant feedback from customers and patients around non-flower choices and are looking forward to bringing our award-winning Body and Mind offerings to Ohio,” Michael Mills, CEO of Body and Mind said. ”We have seen interest in the Ohio market growing for non-flower product categories including shatter, badder, oils and edibles and our strategy of licensing a BHO production operation will allow us to produce a wide range of products for the growing Ohio market.”

Body and Mind has carried out a lease and obtained local approval for its California-based manufacturing facility;

Furthermore, it has pending applications with the California Bureau of Cannabis Control for a type N manufacturing license, and with the California Department of Public Health for a distribution license;

Upon obtaining these licenses, the company will be allowed to produce and distribute its branded flower products, extracts, edibles, and oils;

“We have been working with the property owner and local and state representatives for months to advance a wholly-owned manufacturing facility, which will also include a distribution license,” Trip Hoffman, COO of Body and Mind said in a statement. “Our development team has done a fantastic job with the Ohio facility and are looking forward to advancing the California opportunity which is anticipated to be funded from cash flow.”

Arkansas – Body and Mind further revealed that its cultivation activities in West Memphis, Arkansas with the Comprehensive Care Group have moved forward. First batches of seeds have been sprouted and the first harvest is projected for October.

Price Action

Body and Mind’s shares were trading 0.82% higher at 37 cents per share at the time of writing.

Photo by Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash