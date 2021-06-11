fbpx
Dispensary Roundup: Jushi Opens 13th California Store, Element 7 Expands Into Humboldt County

byJelena Martinovic
June 11, 2021 10:49 am
Jushi Hits Milestone, Opens 20th BEYOND / HELLO Store In Easton, Pennsylvania

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQB:JUSHF) has opened yet another retail location in Pennsylvania, just days following the opening of a store in Hazleton.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company launched its 13th BEYOND/HELLO medical marijuana dispensary in the Keystone State through its subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience – NE LLC.

BEYOND/HELLO Easton, located in the heart of the Lehigh Valley's busy commercial and retail center started serving customers on Friday, June 11.

"The first BEYOND/HELLO dispensary was opened in Pennsylvania, so it's only fitting that we reach our 20th retail store milestone with the opening of our 13th medical marijuana dispensary in the Keystone State," said Jim Cacioppo, Jushi's chairman, founder and CEO.

"With the opening of our newest retail location, we have not only broadened access for more Pennsylvania patients, but we have also expanded the reach of our newly introduced suite of highly innovative branded products, including The Bank, The Lab, Nira+, Tasteology, and Seche," Cacioppo said. "In the coming months, we look forward to deepening and enhancing our business in key Pennsylvania markets with the continued expansion of our store base."

The company recently reported a 689.6% year-over-year spike in revenue, which amounted to $80.8 million in 2020. Jushi credited the growth in revenue to the solid organic growth at the company's BEYOND/HELLO stores in Pennsylvania and Illinois.

Element 7 Opens Another California Store In Rio Dell, Humboldt County

Element 7 has launched its newest retail cannabis store in California.

The dispensary, located in Rio Dell in Humboldt County, joins the company's existing stores in Mendocino and south San Francisco.

"Element 7 Rio Dell is where wellness meets education and personalized customer solutions," Robert DiVito, founder and CEO of Element 7, said recently.

"We set out to collaborate with the local industry as much as possible, and we felt that opening our first Element 7 store in the heart of Southern Humboldt was as much a statement about how we want to work, as much as how we want to create a sustainable, collaborative and impactful cannabis business across California, not just in the major markets, but also in the smaller communities where we can make a bigger impact," DiVito concluded.

Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash

Cannabis News Retail Sales Small Cap Markets

