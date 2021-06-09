Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 9, 2021
GAINERS:
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares closed up 15.45% at $4.41
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 5.98% at $21.43
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares closed up 5.21% at $8.89
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed up 4.89% at $0.42
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed up 2.98% at $4.15
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 2.81% at $0.35
- cbdMd. Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed up 2.8% at $3.31
LOSERS:
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed down 18.39% at $0.05
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed down 14.31% at $0.24
- Elixinol Wellness (OTC:ELLXF) shares closed down 6.82% at $0.10
- Hollister Biosciences (OTC:HSTRF) shares closed down 6.32% at $0.28
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed down 6.12% at $0.97
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed down 5.48% at $1.38
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF) shares closed down 5.15% at $0.21
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares closed down 4.13% at $25.37
- 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) shares closed down 3% at $4.85
