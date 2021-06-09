Want To Work In Weed? Check Out This Free Virtual Michigan Cannabis Career Fair On 6/12

On June 12th, cannabis industry professional network Vangst and touCanna, a woman/minority-owned Michigan-based software company, will be hosting a Virtual Career Fair for the Michigan Cannabis Market.

The event will have moderated cannabis panels with industry experts, booths from every company with open positions looking to hire, and 1:1 networking opportunities with panelists, sponsors, and attendees. This will be a free event for current companies in the Michigan cannabis market or with growing operations in the state. Attendance for job-seekers will also be free.

“Our goal with the MI Career Fair is to highlight both plant-touching and ancillary job opportunities in the cannabis industry. Many people think that you have to grow and sell cannabis in order to be a part of this industry, but some of the biggest opportunities are those that don't touch the plant at all,” Kelsea Applebaum, head of community partnerships at Vangst, told Benzinga.

“Individuals are able to apply the skills they have acquired outside of the industry and be successful in cannabis, regardless of what position they're seeking. With this event, we wanted to highlight the full spectrum of careers that the industry has to offer — attendees have the ability to speak directly with company leaders as well as listen to various educational panels throughout the day.”

