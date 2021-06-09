fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
336.76
+ 0%
DIA
-0.06
346.40
-0.02%
SPY
+ 0.02
422.26
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
140.45
+ 0%
GLD
-0.05
177.37
-0.03%

J.R. Rahn Steps Down As MindMed CEO

byPhil Hall
June 9, 2021 9:06 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
J.R. Rahn Steps Down As MindMed CEO

Mind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD), more commonly known as MindMed, has announced co-founder and chief executive J.R. Rahn is stepping down from his leadership role, effective immediately.

What Happened: In a press statement, the New York City-headquartered company announced that Robert Barrow, the chief development officer, will assume the CEO role on an interim basis while beginning “a comprehensive search for a chief executive officer, in which Mr. Barrow will be a candidate,”

Rahn, who is also stepping away from the MindMed board of directors, will remain in an advisory role during the transition period. The company added that it will issue Rahn 1.5 million subordinate voting shares, pending regulatory approvals.

Related Link: EXCLUSIVE: MindMed CEO Talks Mission To 'Discover, Develop And Deploy' Psychedelics

Why It Happened: The company offered no explanation regarding Rahn’s departure.

In the press statement, Rahn was credited with bringing MindMed public on Canada’s NEO Exchange and later on NASDAQ, and he was also cited for raising more than $204 million, which made MindMed “one of the most well-capitalized companies in the psychedelic medicine industry.”

The statement also quoted Rahn as stating, “Under my leadership, the company did a remarkable job of getting off to its unprecedented start, and building itself into a leader in the psychedelic medicine industry.”

MindMed's stock traded down 9.7% to $3.35 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.77 and a 52-week low of 29 cents.

(Photo courtesy of MindMed.)

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Management Markets

Related Articles

What Do You Really Know About Psychedelics And Psychedelics Stocks?

According to a new poll conducted by Hill-HarrisX, 65% of registered voters say psychedelic substances do not have medical use. read more

Psyched: First Psychedelics ETF Comes To The US, Bills Move Forward In Texas, California and New York

Psychedelics ETFs Are Gaining Traction Defiance ETFs launched the “Next Gen Altered Experience ETF,” the first U.S.-listed ETF that zeroes in on the psychedelics industry. read more

Psyched: MindMed To Begin Mescaline Trials and Deepak Chopra Partnership, Seelos And Cybin Advance Clinical Research

MindMed’s News Spree: Mescaline Trials, Chopra Foundation Partnership and LSD Research read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: The Parent Company, MindMed, Australis, Flourish Software

The Parent Company Welcomes Desiree Perez To Its Board TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCQX: GRAMF), which does business as "The Parent Company," has tapped Desiree Perez to its board of directors. read more