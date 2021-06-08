fbpx
Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 6/8 Ft. Scott Berman President Of The Panther Group

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
June 8, 2021 5:39 pm
Scott Berman President & Co-Founder of The Panther Group
Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.
On Tuesday’s show, hosts Elliot and Patrick Lane invited Scott Berman President & Co-Founder of The Panther Group.
Hosts also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

  • Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF)
  • Red White & Bloom Brands Inc (OTC:RWBYF)
  • Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF)

Meet The Hosts:

