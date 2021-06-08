Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Revolution Global, Hempz, APG Cash Management Solutions, Jage Media, Cansortium

Revolution Global Taps Wall Sreet Veteran Jared Cohen To Lead Corporate Development

Cannabis company Revolution Global named Wall Street executive Jared Cohen its new head of corporate development.

Cohen brings 15 years of experience in private and public investing, in addition to having held a senior executive role in the cannabis space for the past five years.

He previously served as a member of the board of directors and head of strategy for California cannabis delivery platform Glassdoor. He also co-founded the Glass House Group, a vertically integrated California cannabis operator.

Oleg Movchan, a member of Revolution's board of directors, said he was delighted that Cohen will join the company's team.

"Jared's leadership in corporate development will help drive our execution strategy and help us reach our ambitions objectives with respect to growth trajectory and value creation," Movchan added.

Actress Ashley Benson Becomes Hempz's First-Ever Celebrity Ambassador

Hempz has named HBO's Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson as its new celebrity ambassador.

This partnership is the first-ever celebrity collaboration for the Dallas-based hemp seed oil-based skin and body care brand.

Benson is the "perfect partner" for Hempz, Jennifer Weiderman, chief marketing officer at Hempz, disclosed Friday.

As a "longtime fan of the trailblazing company Hempz," Benson said she's excited to team up with the company.

"I always look for products that make a difference for my skin and hair while still being vegan and cruelty-free. Hempz checks all those boxes, plus the beauty and wellness benefits of hemp seed oil," Benson commented.

APG Cash Management Solutions Exec Stephen Bergeron Appointed As A Cannatech Influencer

The company confirmed Friday that its vice president of sales and marketing for North America, Stephen Bergeron, has been named Cannatech Influencer.

Bergeron, a seasoned cannabis expert and advocate of the tech community, said he was “humbled to be recognized a thought leader" in the cannabis tech community.

“The cannabis industry is undergoing a rapid transformation and is vital to our business due to legislation of cash use and the high volume of cash transactions overall,” Bergeron said.

Jage Media Welcomes Kerry Gumas To Its Board

Cannabis consumer media company and publisher of MJ Brand Insights Jage Media has elected Kerry Gumas to its board of directors.

Gumas is the founder and CEO of Metacomet Advisors. In addition to co-founding Questex, he also served as its director and CEO.

Prior to that, Gumas held several senior executive positions at Reed Exhibitions, Advanstar, IDG in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

George Jage, CEO of Jage Media, said Friday that Gumas would be a "tremendous asset" for the company.

"Kerry brings extensive experience from decades on launching, building, and optimizing trade shows and related media assets," Jage said.

Cansortium Proporses Six Nominiees For Election To Its Board

Cansortium Inc. (CSE:TIUM) (OTCQB:CNTMF) announced Friday it will propose two additional nominees for election as directors at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders scheduled to take place on June 30.

The Miami-based company said it will elect six directors, including Robert Beasley, Roger Daher, and John McKimm, as well as new directors, Bill Smith, Mark Eckenrode and Alex Spiro.

Neal Hochberg and David Abrams will not stand for re-election, the company disclosed.

"Neal and David were instrumental in the company's turnaround and went above and beyond their responsibilities as board directors to ensure that Cansortium was well-capitalized to execute its growth strategy," Robert Beasley, CEO of Cansortium, said recently.

Photo by David Gabrić on Unsplash