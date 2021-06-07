fbpx
Cannabis Co. Planet 13 Reports Record Monthly Sales As Tourists Return To Las Vegas

byJavier Hasse
June 7, 2021 3:53 pm
Cannabis Co. Planet 13 Reports Record Monthly Sales As Tourists Return To Las Vegas

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNHF), home of the world’s largest dispensary SuperStore near the Las Vegas Strip, is seeing a rapid rebound in tourist traffic.

The surge in tourism is reflected in the company’s latest numbers, with $11.2 million in sales in May and gross margins above 50%.

This is the third consecutive monthly record for sales at Planet 13 as Las Vegas and America return to normal. Las Vegas hotels are reporting sold out rooms for the foreseeable future and Planet 13 expects this to continue to drive strong sales.

"We are thrilled to share that the momentum gathered over the past few months is continuing, with yet another month of record sales in May,” said Larry Scheffler, co-CEO of Planet 13. “We remain confident about the continuation of this upward trend as Las Vegas reopens to its full potential as well as the upcoming opening of our Orange County SuperStore in July."

