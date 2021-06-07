fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.82
334.78
+ 0.24%
DIA
-1.45
349.35
-0.42%
SPY
-0.47
423.07
-0.11%
TLT
-0.41
140.31
-0.29%
GLD
+ 0.66
176.51
+ 0.37%

Red White & Bloom Raises $44.5M To Fund Expansion Initiatives In Michigan And Florida, Retires $7.7M in Debt

byJelena Martinovic
June 7, 2021 2:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Red White & Bloom Raises $44.5M To Fund Expansion Initiatives In Michigan And Florida, Retires $7.7M in Debt

Cannabis company Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE:RWB) (OTCQX:RWBYF) has secured roughly $44.5 million in financing by completing three financing transactions.

Non-brokered "units for debt" private placement of units: The Toronto-based company raised CA$9,712,239 ($7,769,792) through a previously finalized non-brokered "units for debt" private placement of 8,445,426 units at CA$1.15 per unit.

Unsecured debenture private placement financing: RWB also secured $6.5 million upon closing an unsecured debenture private placement to an arm's length purchaser.

The debenture carries interest at the rate of 12% annually and will mature in 150 days from the date of issuance.

In return, RWB paid the purchaser an origination fee by issuing its 531,000 shares.

Strategic investment: On Friday, RWB's wholly-owned subsidiary, RWB Florida LLC, entered into agreements to raise some $30,234,224, including $11,337,834 investment into RWB Florida, from particular strategic investors.

Investors are entitled to a direct equity stake in RWB Florida in return.

Simultaneously, the investors have advanced $18,896,390 in subordinated debt to RWB Florida at an interest rate of 8%, due in three years.

What It Means For RWB: The Toronto-based company managed to provide roughly $36.8 million of new cash and retire $7.7 million in debt.

"As evidenced by today's announcement, we continue to demonstrate our ability to access the needed expansion and working capital, in the least dilutive possible manner to our shareholders, to execute on our strategy," Brad Rogers, RWB CEO and chairman said Monday.

The company is steadily building towards establishing itself in Michigan and plans to utilize this "cash injection" to "move aggressively towards taking control of our investment," Rogers continued.

RWB recently wrapped up the two-step application process for marijuana licensing in the Great Lake State through its wholly-owned subsidiary, RWB Michigan LLC., and cleared its path to control the assets from its investee and start with rebranding its existing stores in Michigan to High Times.

The move followed the launch of High Times branded THC at 23 retail locations (provisioning centers) across the state. Initially, an exclusive line of High Times branded cannabis products in Michigan was introduced in December.

Rogers also welcomed the company's new strategic investors in Florida and recently closed a $60 million purchase of Acreage Holdings Inc.'s (CSE:ACRG) (OTC:ACRGF) Florida operations.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Penny Stocks Financing Offerings Markets

Related Articles

Red White & Bloom Posts $32.2 M In Adjusted Sales In Q1 2021, Builds Upon Michigan Footprint

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) announced Tuesday partial results for the first three months of 2021, without contributions from RWB Michigan, RWB Florida and RWB Illinois. read more

Red White & Bloom Plans To Launch Second Line Of High Times Branded Products, Now Available In 23 Michigan Dispensaries

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) has launched High Times branded THC at 23 retail locations (provisioning centers) across Michigan. read more

Red White & Bloom's Brad Rogers On The Power Of Branding In Cannabis

During a recent interview with Benzinga, Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.'s (OTCQX: RWBYF) chairman and CEO Brad Rogers said he and his team are focused on executing the business plan they believe works. "We know our business. We know our plan," the CEO said. read more

Cannabis Co. Acreage Holdings Achieves Positive Adjusted EBITDA For The 'First Time In History,' Reports 58% Spike In Q1 Revenue

Cannabis company Acreage Holdings, Inc. (CSE: ACRG) (OTC: ACRGF) saw consolidated revenue climb to $38.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, marking a 58% spike compared to what the New York-based company reported for the same period of 2020. read more