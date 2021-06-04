MyJane Hempowerment Virtual-Mixer To Feature Women Leaders In The CBD Wellness Space

For the past year, MyJane has brought women from across the United States together (virtually) to dialogue about CBD wellness with doctors or industry experts, get advice for personal and career development with renown professionals as well as networking & entrepreneurial opportunities. HEMPowerment virtual-mixer by MyJane also features notable entertainers from comedians to musicians and actors.

"This year we decided, our Virtual HEMPowerment event would represent the diversity of the United States. The last one was New York-Style and this month (June 10) it will be Texas-Style," said Helene Blanchette, president of MyJane.

"It’s celebrating the individual cultural aspects of each state to help showcase what unites us. CBD Education, wellness, biz opportunities and cultural discovery form the core of each of our events."

Register now: https://www.myjane.com/virtual-mixer