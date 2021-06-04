Cannabis Movers & Shakers: MariMed, Ascend, New Leaf Ventures, Grown Rogue, Organigram, Therabody, Plus Products, Copperstate Farms

MariMed Names Howard Schacter CCO And Executive Management Team Member

Cannabis company MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX:MRMD) has appointed Howard Schacter to oversee its communications department.

The Norwood, Massachusetts-based company also named Schacter a member of its executive management team.

During his career, Schacter had counseled several companies, such as Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT), to name a few.

Prior to this, he served as head of communications at Acreage Holdings Inc.(OTC:ACRGF).

"Howard brings exactly the right skill set to tell our compelling MariMed story to investors and the media, to generate even more attention for our award-winning brands among customers and patients, and to align our employees around our mission and values," said Bob Fireman, president, chairman, CEO and co-founder of MariMed.

Ascend Wellness Holdings Appoints Former WW's VP Of HR To Serve As Chief People Officer

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE:AAWH) has named Robin Debiase as its first chief people officer.

Debiase joined the New York-based company in March. She is a seasoned human resources expert who has more than 24 years of international leadership experience.

Debiase previously served as vice president of human resources at WW (formerly Weight Watchers).

"Robin has a proven track record of aligning human resource strategy with business goals for organizations in various stages of growth and transformation," Abner Kurtin, founder and CEO of AWH, said.

New Leaf Ventures’s New Leaf USA Subsidiary Hires New CFO

New Leaf Ventures Inc.’s (CSE:NLV) (OTC:NLVVF) wholly-owned subsidiary, New Leaf USA, Inc., has hired Debi Nordstrom to oversee its financial department.

Nordstrom brings vast accounting and consulting knowledge, having served as treasurer on several boards. She is the founder of Martin & Nordstrom Co.

“We are all delighted to have Debi join us as we prepare for the increased activity the entire sector is looking forward to as we enter the post-covid reality,” said Robert Colwell, CEO and co-founder of New Leaf USA, and director of New Leaf Ventures Inc.

Grown Rogue Taps Tom Fortner To Serve As COO

Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE:GRIN) (OTC:GRUSF) said Tuesday it has welcomed Tom Fortner as its new chief operating officer.

Fortner brings more than four decades of expertise in horticulture. He and his wife started a small greenhouse operation, which grew to over 60 acres of greenhouse and outdoor growing area over the course of 20 years.

“With our significant cultivation capacity increases over the past six months, adding 500 plus pounds of high-quality flower per month, Tom’s 30-year career in the bedding plant industry is the perfect fit to scale our rapidly expanding operations in Oregon and Michigan,” said Obie Strickler, chief executive officer of Grown Rogue.

Organigram Appoints Former Aphria Exec Megan McCrae As SVP Of Marketing & Communications

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX:OGI) (NASDAQ:OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc., has tapped Megan McCrae to serve as its senior vice president of marketing and communications.

McCrae is a seasoned marketing expert with 17 years experience in consumer packaged goods marketing and sales management, as well as brand building and consumer insights.

Prior to joining Organigram, she oversaw the marketing department at Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA) (NASDAQ:APHA).

Soccer Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Named Newest Therabody Athlete

The former Real Madrid and current Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has agreed to team up with Therabody, the creator of Theragun and producer of Thera One CBD wellness products.

The Los Angeles-based tech wellness company named the Portuguese native its newest Therabody Athlete.

Ronaldo has been using the Theragun – a handheld percussive therapy device – since 2017 as part of his routine.

"My body is my weapon," Ronaldo said Wednesday. "To be the best, you need the best recovery. That's why I choose Therabody."

Plus Products Names New CFO

Cannabis company Plus Products Inc. (CSE:PLUS) (OTCQX:PLPRF) recently revealed that Nathan Pearson is stepping down as chief financial officer.

Tessa O’Dowd, who has served as controller for the San Mateo, California-based company, agreed to replace Pearson as the new CFO.

“Ms. O’Dowd has been with the Company since before the IPO, and I trust her immensely with the responsibility of her new position,” Jake Heimark, co-founder and CEO of Plus Products, disclosed.

Copperstate Farms Names Kevin Burdette Interim COO

Vertically integrated cannabis company Copperstate Farms Management, LLC said Thursday that Kevin Burdette agreed to serve as interim chief operating officer.

The Phoenix-based company confirmed that Burdette will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors as well.

Burdette has over 25 years of experience in ground transportation and logistics and a strong track record of driving successful results in hyper-growth industries.

Prior to this, Burdette served as vice president at Swift Aviation Group.

Scott Barker, co-founder and managing director of Copperstate Farms, is thrilled to welcome Burdette.

“His strong track record, strategic vision, and commitment to our goals will add continued value to Copperstate Farms,” Barker added.

Photo by David Gabrić on Unsplash