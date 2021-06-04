fbpx
QQQ
+ 5.49
324.51
+ 1.66%
DIA
+ 1.28
344.74
+ 0.37%
SPY
+ 3.16
415.61
+ 0.75%
TLT
+ 1.61
136.41
+ 1.16%
GLD
+ 1.62
173.65
+ 0.92%

Cannabis Co. Organigram Needs To Fill 75 Positions As It Launches The Center Of Excellence

byNina Zdinjak
June 4, 2021 1:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Co. Organigram Needs To Fill 75 Positions As It Launches The Center Of Excellence

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX:OGI) (NASDAQ:OGI) announced Friday it needs 75 new employees to cover various positions across a variety of sectors, such as production, operation, cultivation, marketing, sales, sanitation, research, and quality assurance.

At the same time Moncton, New Brunswick-based cannabis company confirmed the official launch of the Center of Excellence developed in partnership with BAT, a consumer goods company.

Among roles needed to be filled at the Moncton-based Organigram/BAT Centre of Excellence (“CoE”) are those of product developers and scientists. Organigram noted that the CoE was created to work on developing new cannabis vapor and oral products, and other IP and technologies, primarily concentrating on CBD.

With time, the number of employees needed will grow the company said. In relation to the new hiring, Organigram will organize a career fair on June 5th, at its Moncton facility, 320 Edinburgh Drive, Door 55.

 “As we continue to monitor and respond to the impact of COVID-19 on our industry, as well as the evolving and dynamic nature of customer demand, we are pleased to expand our teams and draw on and contribute to the experience and expertise of the local community,” Paolo De Luca, Chief Strategy Officer at Organigram stated. “At Organigram, our goal is to continue to build a world-class workforce, identifying roles that support the development of new, innovative and industry-leading products.”

The company highlighted its contribution to New Brunswick’s economy, stating a report that found the company contributed more than $284 million to the province’s GDP since 2017.

Organigram’s shares were trading 3.91% lower at $3.11 per share at the time of writing.

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Urban-Gro's CEO On Global Positioning, Expansion In The Cannabis Space

In its eighth year of operation, urban-gro stands out with over 30 experts on staff, ranging from engineers to environmental scientists, said Brad Nattrass, CEO of the agricultural facility firm.  Last year's result appears to support the assertion, with the Colorado-based company earning $26 million in revenue. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 2, 2021

GAINERS: Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares closed up 13% at $1.13 read more

Why Is Tilray's Stock Surging And What's Next?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) broke bullish from a triangle on May 25 and on Wednesday its stock had bullish continuation. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 1, 2021

GAINERS: Hollister Biosciences (OTC: HSTRF) shares closed up 34.09% at $0.30 read more