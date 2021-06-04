Cannabis Co. Organigram Needs To Fill 75 Positions As It Launches The Center Of Excellence

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX:OGI) (NASDAQ:OGI) announced Friday it needs 75 new employees to cover various positions across a variety of sectors, such as production, operation, cultivation, marketing, sales, sanitation, research, and quality assurance.

At the same time Moncton, New Brunswick-based cannabis company confirmed the official launch of the Center of Excellence developed in partnership with BAT, a consumer goods company.

Among roles needed to be filled at the Moncton-based Organigram/BAT Centre of Excellence (“CoE”) are those of product developers and scientists. Organigram noted that the CoE was created to work on developing new cannabis vapor and oral products, and other IP and technologies, primarily concentrating on CBD.

With time, the number of employees needed will grow the company said. In relation to the new hiring, Organigram will organize a career fair on June 5th, at its Moncton facility, 320 Edinburgh Drive, Door 55.

“As we continue to monitor and respond to the impact of COVID-19 on our industry, as well as the evolving and dynamic nature of customer demand, we are pleased to expand our teams and draw on and contribute to the experience and expertise of the local community,” Paolo De Luca, Chief Strategy Officer at Organigram stated. “At Organigram, our goal is to continue to build a world-class workforce, identifying roles that support the development of new, innovative and industry-leading products.”

The company highlighted its contribution to New Brunswick’s economy, stating a report that found the company contributed more than $284 million to the province’s GDP since 2017.

Organigram’s shares were trading 3.91% lower at $3.11 per share at the time of writing.

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash