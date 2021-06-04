EXCLUSIVE: Sundial CEO Says Support Of Retail Investors Key To Turnaround

The saturation of the Canadian cannabis market and the ways that retail traders are helping Sundial’s turnaround were among the topics Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) CEO Zach George discussed Friday at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

The interview with George was moderated by Jeremy Berke, a senior reporter for Business Insider covering the cannabis industry.

Sundial's CEO On The Cannabis Market: Three main factors are affecting the Canadian cannabis market right now, George said at the virtual Benzinga conference.

Price compression is a large concern ,with oversupply issues leading to flower prices being down over 50% at some points, he said.

Regulatory disfunction — including conflicting provincial regulations — is another big factor for the cannabis market in Canada, the CEO said.

The third factor George named was market share competition that he said could be solved by consolidation and attrition.

“Too many companies are vying for market share,” George said, adding that not all of them will survive.

Sundial's CEO On The Rise Of Retail Traders: George was asked about the rise in retail traders and the impact it is having on cannabis companies like Sundial, which has been a frequently mentioned Reddit stock.

“I think the retail investor needs to be respected and recognized as a market participant,” the CEO said.

Retail investors behave differently than institutional investors, and this offers a number of opportunities for a company like Sundial, he said.

Retail investors have more access to tools and have become “more and more sophisticated,” George said.

“We believe the support from our retail investor base has been key to the turnaround for Sundial.”

George called what is happening with AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) a learning lesson for Sundial and other companies.

“The AMC case study is certainly a fascinating one.”

What’s Next for Sundial? Sundial is working to limit the number of discounted products that it offers, George said.

“We have no interest in pursuing unprofitable revenue growth.”

Sundial will not seek to maintain market share at any cost and is using a restructured cultivation strategy to help improve more quality metrics, he said.

“We’re excited to commercialize some of our new strains in the fourth quarter of this year.”

With its healthy balance sheet, Sundial can take advantage of industry consolidation, George said.

The company is committed to Canada but sees some opportunities in the U.S. as well, he said.

When asked about recent speculation that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) could enter the cannabis market, George said:

“We’re not going to lose sleep over it right now.”

SNDL Price Action: Shares of Sundial were down 14.34% at $1.10 at last check Friday.

Shares have traded between 13 cents and $2.30 over the last 52 weeks.