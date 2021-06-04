Hempz Names Actress Ashley Benson Its First-Ever Celebrity Ambassador

Hempz, a hemp seed oil-based skin and body care brand has named HBO's Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson as its new celebrity ambassador.

The collaboration with the actress and influencer is the first-ever celebrity partnership for the Dallas-based company.

Jennifer Weiderman, chief marketing officer at Hempz, called Benson the perfect partner.

"We wanted to align with an aspirational and approachable partner, and Ashley is everything that Hempz stands for: she is authentic, down to earth, and shakes up the status quo," Weiderman said.

All of Hempz's products are vegan and formulated with hemp seed oil containing vitamins, nutrients and essential fatty acids that help keep skin and hair hydrated, nourished, and healthy.

Benson has been a "longtime fan of the trailblazing company Hempz," is thrilled to team up with the company.

"I always look for products that make a difference for my skin and hair while still being vegan and cruelty-free. Hempz checks all those boxes, plus the beauty and wellness benefits of hemp seed oil," Benson added.

Photo Source: Hempz