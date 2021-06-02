Soccer Great Cristiano Ronaldo Named Newest Therabody Athlete

Therabody, the creator of Theragun and producer of Thera One CBD wellness products, named the former Real Madrid and current Juventis forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, its newest Therabody Athlete.

The partnership between the Los Angeles-based tech wellness company and the Portuguese native considered to be one of the greatest soccer players of all time marks the release of the company's largest global ad campaign, which is set to launch in the U.S, U.K, Europe, Canada, Australia, China and Japan.

"My body is my weapon," Ronaldo said. "To be the best, you need the best recovery. That's why I choose Therabody."

Ronaldo began using the Theragun – a handheld percussive therapy device – as part of his routine in 2017.

Dr. Jason Wersland, founder and chief wellness officer of Therabody, said he was honored to support Ronaldo's journey, which included numerous injuries since he made his international soccer debut for Portugal in 2003 at age 18.

"Cristiano is a lifelong student and has become a master at his craft, always exploring new and effective ways to take care of his body and mind," Wersland added.

CBD And Professional Athletes

The number of professional athletes who are using or endorsing CBD brands, such as women's soccer legend Megan Rapinoe, boxing legend Mike Tyson and soccer star Rodney Wallace, is growing by the day.

"I wanted a healthier, more natural option for pain management, sleep aid, relaxation while flying, and general recovery," Rapinoe, Olympic gold medalist, two-time Women's World Cup champion and 2019 FIFA Women's World Player of the Year, recently told Benzinga.

The Ranch Companies, founded by Mike Tyson, acquired a global license to print cannabis products last year. In a deal with Smart Cups, The Ranch Companies agreed to print ingestible cannabis products with accurate and consistent dosing.

Wallace launched his CBD company, REWIND, as he was looking to create a product that contained no THC to help athletes perform better. "I want it to be in every single locker room, for every single player to use, and I want them to feel what I felt," Wallace said.

Photo by Sandro Schuh on Unsplash