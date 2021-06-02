fbpx
Rubicon Organic's Flagship Brand Simply Bare Organic Enters Canadian Cannabis Market Across Five Categories

byNina Zdinjak
June 2, 2021 1:57 pm
Organic cannabis company Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) reported Wednesday it has secured the sale in Ontario and British Columbia for its Simply Bare Organic live rosin solventless concentrate product.

What’s more, Vancouver, the British Columbia-based company also received a purchase order from a Saskatchewan-based distributor for its Pax Era and Pax Era Pro vaporizer pods under the Simply Bare Organic brand.

Why It Matter

These orders mark Simply Bare Organic brand’s entry in the Canadian cannabis market across five product categories – dry flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, hash, and vaporizer products.

 “We are rapidly executing on our innovation pipeline and building a full suite of products in the premium cannabis market,” Jesse McConnell, CEO stated. “Our approach to innovation has been very strategic. We have innovated in product categories that leverage the unique terpene profile that we are able to produce and categories that also have significant growth potential.”

Rubicon Organic’s shares were trading at $2.1 per share at the time of writing. 

Photo by Shelby Ireland on Unsplash

