Video: Benzinga Cannabis Hour, Nasdaq Edition Ft. The Alkaline Water Company, Lexaria Bioscience
Benzinga Cannabis Hour is a weekly show that focuses on the latest news and business trends in the cannabis industry. So, let's deep dive into the video to learn about cannabis stocks.
This week's Expert Guests:
- Aaron Keay, Chairman, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ:WTER)
- George Jurčić: Head of Investor Relations, Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)
Meet The Hosts:
- Elliot Lane: https://twitter.com/elliotlane10
- Javier Hasse: https://twitter.com/javierhasse
