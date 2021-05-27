Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 27, 2021
GAINERS:
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares closed up 15.42% at $2.62
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed up 10.22% at $3.45
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 10.09% at $0.36
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed up 9.68% at $2.04
- Hollister Biosciences (OTC:HSTRF) shares closed up 8.59% at $0.22
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF) shares closed up 6.87% at $0.23
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 6.62% at $1.45
- KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed up 6.56% at $0.96
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed up 6.37% at $4.42
- Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed up 5.67% at $11.93
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed up 5.65% at $8.97
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 5.44% at $0.29
- GTEC Holdings (OTC:GGTTF) shares closed up 5.25% at $0.54
- 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) shares closed up 5.05% at $4.99
LOSERS:
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed down 26.78% at $0.87
- Canada House Wellness (OTC:SARSF) shares closed down 8.67% at $0.03
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down 6.1% at $0.04
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed down 5.37% at $0.33
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed down 4.28% at $0.39
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed down 3.39% at $0.11
- Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed down 2.84% at $0.23
- Vireo Health Intl (OTC:VREOF) shares closed down 2.76% at $2.47
Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real time following this link.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.