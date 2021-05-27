New Cannabis Products: PB & Pretzel Bites, CBD Topicals, Kush Queen's Tincture, Mini Pre-Rolls

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

Chocolate Snacks

High Life Farms launched a line of chocolate snacks. Dubbed Nuggies, these bite-sized, pretzel cores are infused with 10mg of THC each, and available for purchase at dispensaries across Michigan.

Happy Place CBD

Happy Place launched a line of affordably priced CBD topicals, including a patch, a roll-on, hydrating cream and a healing balm.

The products can be found at retail in 11 states and ship nationwide if purchased online.

Kush Queen’s New Tincture

Kush Queen debuted a new type of experience with the launch of Bäre+.

Featuring a potent combination of THC-free, broad-spectrum CBD and ∆9THCv, the tincture relieves stress, supports daytime functionality, and unlike THC, works to suppress appetite.

THCv should not be confused with THC, as it is an entirely different molecule that does not produce the typical psychoactive “high” effect.

Bäre+ is 100% vegan, hypoallergenic, non-GMO and gluten-free.

WYLLOW Pre-Rolls & Stash Box

WYLLOW, a Los Angeles-based woman-owned cannabis brand, now offers a new line of mini pre-rolls and a luxe marble stash box filled with 48 pre-rolls (12g of cannabis).

Also available in grab-and-go two-packs, WYLLOW Mini Pre-Rolls come in three premium exotic cultivars, including Zeta Sage (Sativa), Afghan White Gold (Indica) and a diamond-infused Short Cake (Sativa-Dominant Hybrid) pre-roll.

“Since WYLLOW was launched during the pandemic, we designed our Mini Pre-Roll offering for the new normal,” said Camille Roistacher, WYLLOW founder and CEO. “Primed for post-pandemic life, our convenient two-packs make it easy for people to enjoy a smoke session without the need to pass the pre-roll. Our luxe Marble Stash Box filled with 48 pre-rolls is the ultimate way to celebrate this new product with the addition of a gorgeous keepsake for when the session ends.”

