New Cannabis Products: THC Spirits, Body Oils, Bath Bombs, Airgraft 2, And More

Spirit Powders

Lively Spirits, a California-based psychotropic spirits company that crafts euphoric adult beverages and non-alcoholic spirits, launched its initial product offering, purejuana.

Meant to be a replacement for alcohol, purejuana stays true to the plant in flavor and effects. Derived from fresh cannabis flower with no gluten or dairy, and with low calories, purejuana retains nature’s full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes to ensure the purest expression of the cannabis plant.

purejuana is available in select cities throughout California and comes in 3 different strengths so the user can choose their own adventure: 2.5 mg THC, 5 mg THC, and 10 mg THC.

“We are excited launch a first of its kind beverage to the California cannabis market: the dry spirit. With purejuana, we are providing consumers a way to take control of their high, as the beverage has a fast onset and fast offset similar to alcohol. Unlike other cannabis beverages on the market, purejuana uses fresh flash-frozen flower instead of distillate in order to preserve the flavor, aroma and spirit of the plant in every sip,” Matt Cohen, Lively Spirits founder and CEO, told Benzinga.

TrueStopper CBD



TrueStopper, Austin's female, Black-owned cannabis business, launched a new line of holistic health and chronic pain CBD solutions.

The produce line includes face, hair, and body oils, bath bombs, calming and focus tablets, gummies, CBN and CBG tinctures and dog chews.

“People have been relying on pharmaceutical drugs and invasive surgeries for a variety of ailments that can often be treated with cannabis. CBD as well as CBN and CBG can help remedy the unbearable chronic pain that millions of American struggle with each day. We're thrilled to offer not only patients and consumers, but also healthcare providers, the TrueStopper line of natural and non-addictive solutions that can be applied topically, orally, or even in the bath,” said Dr. Kirsten Shepard (LMT, DC), founder and CEO of TrueStopper.

Airgraft 2

Airgraft launched a membership program and breakthrough Airgraft 2 vaporizer system.

Powered by MagicKey, Airgraft's proprietary QR-activated light signature that unlocks pods for members' use, the program grants members access to Airgraft's premium pods from California's most respected producers, priced up to 50% lower than competitors. Airgraft 2 represents an upgrade to the brand's Airgraft vaporizer, delivering oil-specific heating for a purer, more flavorful and effective experience.

Airgraft's unique vapor engine combines FDA-recognized, heated-food safe materials with sophisticated heating algorithms to eliminate filters and oil traps for up to five times more vapor per draw.

