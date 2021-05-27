'Wine Spectator' Magazine Releases Special Issue On Cannabis In California Wine Country

California is the leading producer of cannabis in the U.S. And, some argue, the expansion of the cannabis industry into wine-growing regions could spark the state’s biggest business transformation since the emergence of the premium wine industry.

Some winegrowers see opportunity, while others battle unwanted neighbors.

In a special report for its June issue, Wine Spectator magazine explores the varying sentiments and regulatory approaches in Santa Barbara, Napa, Sonoma, Monterey and Mendocino counties.

Commenting on the issue, Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher of Wine Spectator, told Benzinga, “While the potential rewards are great, California counties have in fact been left largely on their own to legislate how and to what degree they will embrace cannabis—or resist it. From our Napa office, we investigated this topic in-depth, and what the future holds.”

