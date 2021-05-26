Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Fire & Flower, Field Trip Health, Lucid Green, Jushi

Hifyre President Matthew Hollingshead Named Fire & Flower CINO

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp (TSX:FAF) (OTCQX:FFLWF) said Friday it had named Matthew Hollingshead, president of its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, Hifyre Inc., its new chief innovation officer.

Hollingshead, who brings experience in digital advertising and software development, joined the Toronto-based company in 2018 upon finalizing the Hifyre acquisition.

Trevor Fencott, president and CEO of Fire & Flower, praised Hollingshead's skills, adding that "his decade of legal medical and adult-use cannabis experience combined with his creative vision for the future of retail technology has been instrumental in positioning Fire & Flower at the forefront of this highly competitive industry."

Field Trip Health Appoints Former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle As Special Adviser

Psychedelic company Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE:FTRP) (OTCQX:FTRPF) tapped former US Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle to serve as a special adviser.

Daschle is one of the longest-serving Senate Democratic leaders in history. He is the Bipartisan Policy Center’s co-founder and co-chair of the National Institute for Civil Discourse.

“There is a paradigm shift underway in our understanding about the role that psychedelics can play in the field of mental health and well-being, being primarily driven by scientists that are dedicating their time and energy to studying and understanding these molecules,” Daschle said last week. “Given the urgent need to respond to global mental health crisis, as well as the impending mental health fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is of vital importance that public policy keeps up with these advances.”

Lucid Green Appoints Don Peppers and Laurence Wolfe As Board Advisors

Lucid Green, a provider of touchless inventory management solutions for the cannabis industry, welcomed Don Peppers and Laurence Wolfe as board advisors.

Peppers has over 25 years of experience in customer service. He was a founding partner of Peppers & Rogers Group. Currently, he is the founder of CX Speakers.

Prior to joining Lucid Green, Wolfe served as senior vice president of the manufacturing and supply chain for Acreage Holdings Inc. (CSE:ACRG) (OTC:ACRGF).

Larry Levy, co-founder, and CEO of the New York-based company, praised both Peppers and Wolfe.

"Their expertise provides the guidance and experience to help Lucid Green drive efficiency through cannabis supply chain operations," Levy disclosed last Thursday.

The company recently secured some $3.1 million in financing after closing a funding round that included new investors, Bravos Capital and Silverleaf Ventures, and existing investors FGCP and HALLEY Venture Partners.

Jushi Welcomes Marina Hahn To Its Board Of Directors

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQB:JUSHF) has tapped Marina Hahn to its board of directors.

Hahn is a seasoned marketing expert with years of experience in the building of consumer brands.

Previously, she served as vice president and co-founder of New Business at ZX Ventures, the growth arm of Anheuser-Busch. She also launched three successful image-based consumer brands.

“Marina brings extensive board and consumer brand experience that she has refined throughout her successful career with startups and multinational corporations,” said Jim Cacioppo, CEO, chairman and founder of Jushi.

Photo by David Gabrić on Unsplash