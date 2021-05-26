NFL Veterans Calvin Johnson Jr. And Rob Sims To Discuss Cannabis On JARS Roundtable Livestream

JARS Cannabis, a Michigan-owned multi-state operator, announced Tuesday it is organizing a livestream Roundtable discussion on Thursday, May 27.

The event will feature former Detroit-Lions-turned-entrepreneurs Rob Sims and 2021 NFL Hall of Fame inductee Calvin Johnson Jr who will be presenting Primitiv, their new cannabis brand that is meant to “elevate cannabis as a form of holistic wellness.”

The former NFL teammates suffered from the long-term physical effects of injuries sustained during their playing careers and have since gotten involved in advancing the cause of medicinal cannabis via Primitiv Group, their cannabis research company based in Michigan.

"Primitiv's vision is to positively impact the global cannabis industry by changing stigmas and stereotypes, highlighting the healing power of the plant and producing products that help people and athletes optimize their wellness through holistic relief," according to the group's website.

Products will be available at JARS dispensaries.

The Roundtable discussion, to be moderated by award-winning ESPN reporter Eric Woodyard, will be held at Detroit-based broadcasting studio BLDG 22 at 3 p.m. EST, with livestream available on JARS’ Facebook and Instagram channels.

Apart from Primitiv’s launch, the speakers will talk about their cannabis journey.

The company confirmed that Johnson and Sims will be on-site from 5-6 p.m. EST at JARS River Rouge medical and recreational cannabis dispensary following the event.

“As the new Detroit Lions reporter and a native of Flint, I understand what Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims mean to the community and the growing cannabis culture, and they are paving the way forward behind their mission of showcasing the elevated wellness of cannabis,” Woodyard said. “To see them living out their passion is truly inspiring, and I’m so excited to speak to both of them.”

Photo Source: JARS Cannabis