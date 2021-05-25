Jay-Z's Cannabis Co. The Parent Co., Alex Todd's Saucey Farms Announce California Partnership

Luxury cannabis brand Saucey Farms and Extracts announced Tuesday that it had entered into an agreement with TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX:GRAMF), doing business as The Parent Company.

The Parent Company, which will manage manufacturing and distribution of all Saucey products in California, brings together global icon and entrepreneur Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, entertainment powerhouse Roc Nation, California’s leading direct-to-consumer platform Caliva and top cannabis manufacturer Left Coast Ventures. The offering will include a premium array of exotic cannabis flower strains, all-natural cannabis oil cartridges and "kiefed" pre-rolls.

“With all of the recent legalizations across the country, it was important for us to partner with a company that can help us grow to meet increasing demand,” Alex Todd, founder of Saucy Farms and Extracts, told Benzinga. “I’m looking forward to working with The Parent Company, which has proven itself as a leader in the cannabis industry, and am excited to continue to expand our footprint in delivering our premium-grade cannabis offerings to consumers throughout California.”

Rapper Jim Jones, who’s involved in Saucey, agreed. “Saucey has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to cannabis, and it’s been dope to work alongside Alex and the team," Jones said. "It’s crazy to see how the cannabis industry has changed in such a short time, and this new partnership is just another exciting step in expanding Saucey across the country.”

