MATTIO Communications Spins Off Influencer Marketing Business: Confluence Agency

MATTIO Communications, one of the longest-running and largest cannabis marketing services firms in the world, announced on Monday that it has launched a full-service influencer marketing firm under the name Confluence Agency.

Since influencer marketing is an important aspect in the creation of brand value in all industries, Confluence Agency will go beyond the world of weed, to focus on fashion, beauty, food, home, tech and lifestyle travel.

Victoria Baek, who was head of influencer marketing at MATTIO and has worked with legacy brands like Coca-Cola, Taco Bell, Disney and Forever 21, will lead Confluence Agency as CEO.

Commenting on the news, Rosie Mattio, CEO and founder of MATTIO Communications, told Benzinga, “We are gratified to be launching Confluence Agency out of MATTIO to provide best-in-class influencer marketing services beyond our core focus of the cannabis industry," Mattio said. "Tori is a rare talent, and I am very excited to watch her build out her stellar team and the agency as CEO, and look forward to expanding our client roster and offerings with her at the helm.”

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: