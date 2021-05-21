DJ Khaled, Endexx Corporation Launch Men's Grooming CBD-Infused Line To Help 'Put Your Game Face On'

Grammy Award-winning artist and media personality Khaled Mohamed Khaled — better known DJ Khaled — launched a new CBD-infused “men’s grooming line,” BLESSWELL, in partnership with Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC).

The new line is a sustainably sourced collection of U.S. cultivated and processed hemp products influenced by DJ Khaled’s pursuit for health and wellness. The idea behind these eco-friendly products is to provide a “holistic form of self-care” to men.

The BLESSWELL line contains beard oils, shaving creams, body washes, and face cleaners – all of which contain 300mg of CBD. The core products are:

Blue Charcoal Face Mask – $23;

Conditioning Beard Oil – $26;

Daily Moisturizer – $20;

Facial Cleaning Scrub – $20;

Lathering Body Wash – $15;

Ultimate Shave Cream – $19.

To enhance the BLESSWELL launch comes a three-part guided meditation series recorded by DJ Khaled. One part will be reachable across various streaming platforms, while the complete series will be available as a gift with the purchase of one of the BLESSWELL products.

"Aside from love and family, health and wellness are our greatest blessings. That's the key," DJ Khaled said. "Reflecting on my quest to a better mind and body, I found my daily habits to have the most impact on my overall outlook of life. I created BLESSWELL to provide men with an at-home CBD grooming solution that allows them to put their game face on, build their confidence and get their mind in the right zone."

Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx Corporation added he and his company are thrilled to team up with “the multi-hyphenate powerhouse that is DJ Khaled. Creating these unique, premium products with someone of his caliber has been monumental for the Endexx Corporation brand. His passion for the category started with his personal and professional journey in the wellness realm and he has since become someone people look up to for personal care advice and expertise."

