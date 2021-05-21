fbpx
QQQ
-1.45
330.28
-0.44%
DIA
+ 0.81
340.71
+ 0.24%
SPY
+ 0.20
415.08
+ 0.05%
TLT
+ 0.18
137.05
+ 0.13%
GLD
-0.55
176.51
-0.31%

DJ Khaled, Endexx Corporation Launch Men's Grooming CBD-Infused Line To Help 'Put Your Game Face On'

byNina Zdinjak
May 21, 2021 12:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
DJ Khaled, Endexx Corporation Launch Men's Grooming CBD-Infused Line To Help 'Put Your Game Face On'

Grammy Award-winning artist and media personality Khaled Mohamed Khaled — better known DJ Khaled — launched a new CBD-infused “men’s grooming line,” BLESSWELL, in partnership with Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC).

The new line is a sustainably sourced collection of U.S. cultivated and processed hemp products influenced by DJ Khaled’s pursuit for health and wellness. The idea behind these eco-friendly products is to provide a “holistic form of self-care” to men.

The BLESSWELL line contains beard oils, shaving creams, body washes, and face cleaners – all of which contain 300mg of CBD. The core products are:

  • Blue Charcoal Face Mask – $23;
  • Conditioning Beard Oil – $26;
  • Daily Moisturizer – $20;
  • Facial Cleaning Scrub – $20;
  • Lathering Body Wash – $15;
  • Ultimate Shave Cream – $19.

To enhance the BLESSWELL launch comes a three-part guided meditation series recorded by DJ Khaled. One part will be reachable across various streaming platforms, while the complete series will be available as a gift with the purchase of one of the BLESSWELL products.

"Aside from love and family, health and wellness are our greatest blessings. That's the key," DJ Khaled said. "Reflecting on my quest to a better mind and body, I found my daily habits to have the most impact on my overall outlook of life. I created BLESSWELL to provide men with an at-home CBD grooming solution that allows them to put their game face on, build their confidence and get their mind in the right zone."

Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx Corporation added he and his company are thrilled to team up with “the multi-hyphenate powerhouse that is DJ Khaled. Creating these unique, premium products with someone of his caliber has been monumental for the Endexx Corporation brand. His passion for the category started with his personal and professional journey in the wellness realm and he has since become someone people look up to for personal care advice and expertise."

Courtesy Image

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

CBD Products Distributor Khode Chooses New Board: DJ Khaled, Lenny S, Todd Davis

CBD products distributor, Khode LLC., announced Tuesday it formed its first board of directors consisting of music artists, executives and CBD industry veterans, including Grammy award-winning artists and entrepreneur DJ Khaled, music executive Lenny S, CEO of Endexx Corporation (OTC: read more

From Carlos Santana To Nicole Kidman: Celebrities Continue To Cash In On Cannabis

This year, the cannabis world has welcomed so many famous people. Some decided to become part of the industry as brand ambassadors, while others launched their own brands. Musicians, actors and athletes have expressed their love for the plant. But why now? read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: DJ Khaled Enters CBD Market, Aurora Confirms Layoffs, MedMen Elects New Chair

Here is a summary of the latest company shakeups within the cannabis industry. read more