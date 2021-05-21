Cannabis Co. Glass House Group To Install Glass Roof Panel System At Its Greenhouse As It Focuses On Sustainability

Vertically-integrated cannabis and hemp company Glass House Group confirmed Friday it has started a project to advance its 350,000 sq. ft. Padaro greenhouse. The Los Angeles-based company began the installation of a new glass roof system leveraging DYNAGLAS panels.

The new roof will let in more natural light, which should directly affect yield and product quality while lowering its carbon footprint and extra operational expenses.

Glass House noted that this project should help the company reduce the energy necessary to produce each pound of cannabis flower by around 20%.

"As demand for high-quality cannabis continues to climb, we are constantly searching for innovative cultivation techniques that allow us to expand our output while being as efficient and sustainable as possible," Graham Farrar, president of Glass House Group said.

"Partnering with Mother Nature to harvest more without consuming more resources is what sustainability is all about. Our latest facility further leverages naturally occurring sunlight and the latest technologies to lower our operating costs per pound, which benefits both the consumer and the environment," Farrar said. "We are proud to be leading our industry by developing sustainable cultivation practices through the perfect marriage of technology and nature, and we hope business leaders and consumers alike will recognize the environmental and economic benefits of greenhouse-grown cannabis."

Since its founding in 2015, Glass House has been implementing eco-friendly practices by building its greenhouse facilities to incorporate precision agriculture techniques, recycling, filtration systems and water recapture as well as integrated pest management practices that involve the use of biological methods to control insects as opposed to pesticides.

Recent Milestones

Glass House recently confirmed it will be acquired by a special purpose acquisition company, Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. (NEO: BRND.A.U) (OTCQX:MRCQF). The transaction should close during the first half of the year, upon which the resulting company’s shares would list on the NEO Exchange under the ticker symbol “GLAS.U.”

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash