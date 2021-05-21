fbpx
VIDEO: Benzinga Cannabis Hour Ft. SurgePays And THC Regs Global Regulatory Risk Advisors

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
May 20, 2021 10:01 pm
VIDEO: Benzinga Cannabis Hour Ft. SurgePays And THC Regs Global Regulatory Risk Advisors

Benzinga Cannabis Hour is a weekly show that focuses on the latest news and business trends in the cannabis industry. So, let's deep dive into the video to learn about cannabis stocks. Subscribe for daily trade ideas https://www.youtube.com/c/Benzinga​​​​

This week's Expert Guests:

  • Brian Cox: CEO, SurgePays (OTC:SURG)
  • Susan Ameel: Co-Founder, THC Regs Global Regulatory Risk Advisors

Hosts, Lane and Hasse, also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

  • Stem Holdings Inc (OTC:STMH)

  • Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN)

Meet The Hosts:

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

