VIDEO: Benzinga Cannabis Hour Ft. SurgePays And THC Regs Global Regulatory Risk Advisors
Benzinga Cannabis Hour is a weekly show that focuses on the latest news and business trends in the cannabis industry. So, let's deep dive into the video to learn about cannabis stocks. Subscribe for daily trade ideas https://www.youtube.com/c/Benzinga
This week's Expert Guests:
- Brian Cox: CEO, SurgePays (OTC:SURG)
- Susan Ameel: Co-Founder, THC Regs Global Regulatory Risk Advisors
Subscribe to Benzinga Pro And Get Your first month for ONLY $9.97
Hosts, Lane and Hasse, also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:
Meet The Hosts:
-
Elliot Lane: https://twitter.com/elliotlane10
- Javier Hasse: https://twitter.com/javierhasse
Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.