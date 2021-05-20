Arcview Consulting Teams Up With Cannabis Capital Group To Help Cannabis Businesses Navigate Licensing Protocols

With cannabis legalization seemingly just around the corner and with fully 69% of Americans supporting the cause, Arcview Consulting and the Cannabis Capital Group have opted to join forces and help business owners within the space.

The two companies are poised to assist both new and established businesses with state licensing and compliance protocols, as well as overall business strategy and standard operating procedures.

Eddie Armstrong III, CEO and chairman of the Cannabis Capital Group, is confident that the joint venture will have a significant impact now that more and more states are choosing to legalize.

Armstrong, former minority leader of the Arkansas House of Representatives, co-founded CCG to support companies venturing into the cannabis space.

He lauded the synergy between The Arcview Group and CCG, citing its many social-equity programs.

"Their connections paired with our government background allows us to successfully help the individuals we want representing the cannabis industry, including women, minorities, people of color, etc.," Armstrong explained.

And while Arcview Consulting will focus on assisting in developing strategies based on the selected cannabis markets, CCG agreed to handle state-required licensing paperwork for individual businesses, often a complicated task.

"A newly legalized state's regulations can be challenging for many," Jason Malcolm, principal of Arcview Management Consulting, commented. "No denying there is risk in this industry, but with the experienced teams of Arcview Consulting and the Cannabis Capital Group on your side, some of the pressures that come with starting a new business are eased."

The cannabis investment and market research network recently launched Arcview Collective Fund, led by Arcview Ventures Chief Investment Officer Jeanne Sullivan and its CEO Jeffrey Finkle.

The new member-based fund provides Arcview cannabis investors with an opportunity to join forces when it comes to investment decisions while providing exposure to a portfolio of diverse companies in the industry.

Arcview Consulting and the Cannabis Capital Group organized a series of webinars, with the first one – entitled The Perceptions and Realities of Applying for a Cannabis License – kicking off on Thursday, May 20 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET.

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash