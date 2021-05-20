fbpx
Petalfast, Cannabis Sales And Marketing Agency, Raises $2.8M In Round Led By Merida Capital

byJavier Hasse
May 20, 2021 10:25 am
Petalfast, Cannabis Sales And Marketing Agency, Raises $2.8M In Round Led By Merida Capital

Petalfast, a sales and marketing agency for the cannabis industry, announced the closing of a $2.8 million capital raise led by Merida Capital Holdings.

Petalfast plans to allocate the proceeds to expand its client portfolio and strengthen its role in helping established as well as up-and-coming cannabis brands to achieve rapid and long-term growth.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished at Petalfast in nine months and the role we are playing to shape how cannabis brands go to market and successfully launch,” said Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky. “The support of Merida Capital Holdings and our other capital partners has been remarkable, and we look forward to continuing to bring in top talent, expanding on our sales analytics capabilities, and exploring new markets.”

Petalfast launched in September 2020 and its portfolio boasts several diverse cannabis brands that benefit from the branding, sales, marketing, and distribution expertise of the Petalfast team.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo:

Related Articles

Cannabis Co Ascend Wellness Holdings Reports 22% QoQ Growth In Q1 Revenue, Provides Revenue Guidance For 2021

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE: AAWH.U) reported Tuesday it had generated $66.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, representing a 21.8% sequential growth. read more

U.K. CBD Brand Trip Raises $5M To Fund U.S. Market Debut

TRIP, a leading CBD drinks and oils brand in the U.K., is making its U.S. debut following a strategic $5 million (£3.5m) funding round from investors including Depop CEO Maria Raga and serial entrepreneur and investor Christian Angermayer. In addition, TRIP announced an exclusive partnership with Soho House as its global CBD brand partner.  read more

Cannabis REIT IIP To Raise $200M Via 5-Year Debt Offering

Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) is poised to raise up to $200 million through a private placement of its senior notes. read more

The Week In Cannabis: Trulieve's $2.1B Acquisition, New ETF, Earnings, Federal Legalization And More

In a week of big M&A news and mixed earnings reports, cannabis stocks traded mostly down. read more