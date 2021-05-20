Cannabis Co Golden Leaf Buys Five Oregon Dispensaries For $10M

Cannabis company Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (OTC:GLDFF), now operating as Chalice Farms, specializes in retail, production, processing, wholesale and distribution, announced the closing of its purchase of Homegrown, a chain of five retail dispensaries located in Oregon.

The purchase of Homegrown’s dispensaries was completed for total consideration of $9.75 million or 0.9 times Homegrown’s first quarter 2021 annualized revenue. The added fact that Homegrown is profitable makes this a highly accretive acquisition for Golden Lead Holdings’ earnings per share, management explained.

“The acquisition of Homegrown brings our retail footprint to 12 dispensaries in Oregon, supported by our own cultivation and production operations. Last month, we also acquired a CBD skincare brand, Fifth & Root. Both companies bring strong industry leaders to our business and we’re excited to be moving forward with such an incredible team,” Golden Leaf Holdings’ CEO, Jeff Yapp, told Benzinga.

Golden Leaf Holdings currently owns and operates seven dispensaries in the Portland metropolitan area.

