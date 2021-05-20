fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.70
317.89
+ 1.46%
DIA
+ 1.24
338.20
+ 0.37%
SPY
+ 2.81
408.05
+ 0.68%
TLT
+ 1.13
134.98
+ 0.83%
GLD
+ 0.61
174.55
+ 0.35%

Cannabis Co Golden Leaf Buys Five Oregon Dispensaries For $10M

byJavier Hasse
May 20, 2021 10:19 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Co Golden Leaf Buys Five Oregon Dispensaries For $10M

Cannabis company Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (OTC:GLDFF), now operating as Chalice Farms, specializes in retail, production, processing, wholesale and distribution, announced the closing of its purchase of Homegrown, a chain of five retail dispensaries located in Oregon.

The purchase of Homegrown’s dispensaries was completed for total consideration of $9.75 million or 0.9 times Homegrown’s first quarter 2021 annualized revenue. The added fact that Homegrown is profitable makes this a highly accretive acquisition for Golden Lead Holdings’ earnings per share, management explained.

“The acquisition of Homegrown brings our retail footprint to 12 dispensaries in Oregon, supported by our own cultivation and production operations. Last month, we also acquired a CBD skincare brand, Fifth & Root. Both companies bring strong industry leaders to our business and we’re excited to be moving forward with such an incredible team,” Golden Leaf Holdings’ CEO, Jeff Yapp, told Benzinga.

Golden Leaf Holdings currently owns and operates seven dispensaries in the Portland metropolitan area.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo:

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 18, 2021

GAINERS: Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) shares closed up 17.07% at $1.08 read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 13, 2021

GAINERS: Golden Leaf Holdings (OTC: GLDFF) shares closed up 9.38% at $0.05 read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 25, 2021

GAINERS: Rhinomed (OTCQB: RHNMF) shares closed up 25.3% at $0.10 read more

Why Cannabis Operators Expect Record 420 Despite Coronavirus Concerns

The high holy day of pot is almost here and ready to shake off the rust from last year. April 20, the most celebrated day in cannabis, is usually marked with copious amounts of pot.  Last year, the online marketplace I Heart Jane saw a 35% sales increase the week of 420 versus a typical sales week. read more