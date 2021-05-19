What Do Healthcare Pros Know (And Want To Learn) About Medical Cannabis? New Study Seeks Answers

Between 1850 and 1937, the U.S. Pharmacopoeia listed cannabis as a medicine for more than 100 separate diseases and illnesses. But, since its removal from the U.S. Pharmacopoeia in 1937, education around medical cannabis has been largely absent in most mainstream medical, nursing and healthcare provider training curricula.

Fortunately, as we know, cannabis is making a comeback, with more and more patients choosing it over prescription drugs and other over-the-counter medications.

However, the gap between the patient-driven need for cannabis therapeutic support and current medical provider knowledge is immense.

Seeking to better understand what’s going on, the Cannabis Center of Excellence (CCOE), Medicinal Genomics and UMass Dartmouth launched “The Healthcare Provider Knowledge, Attitudes, Practices Related to Medical Cannabis Research Study.”

The goal of the study is to collect information from a variety of health care providers regarding their beliefs, knowledge, and practices related to medical cannabis.

From The Horse’s Mouth

As the cannabis market and research continue to expand at an accelerated rate, the study's researchers are focusing on healthcare providers: What do they know and what do they want to know in relation to the risks, benefits, and scientific evidence related to medical cannabis?

“This study will ask healthcare providers what they know about medical cannabis, what they want to know about the topic, and how they want to learn about it. We hope that by collecting this information we can work towards creating educational content and awareness campaigns for healthcare providers to have meaningful resources to understand dosing by health condition, symptom, and how to have meaningful evidence-based medical cannabis conversations with patients,” Dr. Marion McNabb, president of the Cannabis Center of Excellence, told Benzinga.

Study data collection commenced on May 16, 2021, and preliminary results from the study will be presented on October 1, 2021 at the CannMed Conference in Pasadena, California. Final study results will be released during CannMed 2022.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: