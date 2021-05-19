What Kind Of CBD Products Are You Giving Your Pet? More Than Half Are Mislabeled Says Leafreports

A new report claims that more than half of all CBD-infused pet products are incorrectly labeled.

The report revealed that some pet products had no traces at all of THC despite being labeled as full-spectrum CBD, which warrants them to contain up to 0.3% THC.

Key Takeaways

Leafreport.com, the CBD industry's peer-reviewed watchdog website, conducted a comprehensive review of pet CBD products from a plethora of brands, and here are the most important findings:

Only 24 out of 55 products tested (44%) had the correctly labeled amounts of CBD.

Those that were incorrectly labeled were off anywhere from 10.2% to 98.5%.

As much as 56% had CBD levels that varied from the label by more than the tolerable 10% variance.

More than half of the products (58%) had more CBD than indicated on the label.

Of the total number of tested products, 22 had no THC, even though they were labeled as a ‘full-spectrum CBD” product.

Only 24 (44%) of the tested products had CBD levels within 10% of the label, which is needed for an “A” rating.

“You’re far more likely to find a high-quality CBD product today than several years ago. However, there’s still room to improve. One lingering problem is that many products don’t contain the correct amount of CBD,” said Lital Shafir, Leafreport’s head of product.

“Testing to ensure the potency of your product is accurate is a fundamental aspect of brand integrity. There have been many cases of companies selling products that contain little to no CBD — that's why third-party testing is so critical for brands in this industry,” Shafir said. “Our aim is that regular reports such as Leafreport's will help CBD consumers become more savvy and allows us to act as sort of a watchdog for the industry as a whole.”

The report also revealed that overall, pet edibles and topicals are usually more incorrectly labeled than oils and tinctures.

The third-party testing was done by a Las Vegas-based cannabis testing lab Canalysis Laboratories.

In November, Leafreport reported that 1 in 4 CBD edibles are also inaccurately labeled.

Photo by Marliese Streefland on Unsplash