Sale/Lease Buyback Model - Why It's the Hottest Funding Method for Cannabis Properties Now and Why It May Soon Not Be So Hot…

The cannabis industry is faced with two main objectives: Finding the right product to competitively grow and then finding the right place to actually set up operations. Sale-leaseback options are a financing tool cannabis companies are increasingly using in their pursuit of non-traditional financing. These transactions are becoming a welcome solution for cannabis operators who don’t want to turn to equity financing to continue to fund their operations.

"Cannabis operators have restricted financing options, which leads many to struggle with liquidity issues. In a sale-and-leaseback, commonly known as just a sale-leaseback or even just a leaseback, a cannabis operator sells their property (greenhouse, warehouse, dispensary, etc.) to a REIT (or investor) and then leases it back. This allows an operator the chance to get some fast cash without reducing their stock ownership interest"

As an additional benefit, the purchaser is buying the property with a long-term tenant already in place, providing the buyer with the opportunity to generate cash flow immediately. The seller-tenant no longer has an ownership interest and forfeits the right to receive any appreciation of property value. The new property owner is protected because of its ability to renegotiate the lease or evict the tenant if the business is delinquent on rent.

Here are some examples of recent sale-leasebacks in the cannabis space:

According to 420Property.com, the greatest assets for cannabis operators include:

With traditional bank financing out of the picture (for the time being), access to funding from venture capitalists, family offices and wealthy investors is limited in the space. A sale-leaseback offers cannabis businesses a viable funding option.

Sale-leaseback transactions are an ideal way to raise cash while retaining access to key properties.

A sale-leaseback is a long-term lease agreement that locks in facility expenses.

Selling real estate and leasing it back frees up stranded capital, which allows the company an opportunity to generate growth capital and the chance to reinvest in its core operations. Proceeds from a sale-leaseback transaction can be used to invest in different aspects of the company’s operation, including equipment and inventory purchases, expansion and new-hire training.

The transaction allows a seller to remain a tenant while transferring ownership of an asset to an investor. The purchaser is buying a property with a long-term tenant already in place, which generates cash flow immediately.

In the short term, 420 Property expects cannabis companies to increasingly use sale-leaseback transactions because of a lack of funding options available to them.

However, as cannabis businesses become more and more accepted, it is likely traditional funding sources will eventually be available as the Safe Banking Act and federal cannabis legalization/ decriminalization have gained support from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. Once banking and financial services become available, 420Property.com is forecasting that the popularity of the sales-leaseback model in the cannabis space will cool and multi-state operators will transition to ownership positions in their facilities.

