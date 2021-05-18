fbpx
QQQ
-2.19
326.60
-0.68%
DIA
-2.60
346.25
-0.76%
SPY
-3.50
419.02
-0.84%
TLT
-0.35
137.14
-0.26%
GLD
+ 0.33
174.37
+ 0.19%

Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 5/18 Ft. The Parent Co., Verano Holdings, Jushi Holdings

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
May 18, 2021 5:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 5/18 Ft. The Parent Co., Verano Holdings, Jushi Holdings

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.

Big Cannabis Earnings | Special Edition

Today's Guests:

  • Steve Allan, CEO of TPCO Holding Corp (OTC:GRAMF)
  • Brian Ward, CFO of Verano Holdings Corp (OTC:VRNOF)
  • Jim Cacioppo, CEO of Jushi Holdings Inc (OTC:JUSHF)

Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

  • Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GNLN)
  • Columbia Care Inc (OTC:CCHWF)
  • 48North Cannabis Corp (CVE:NRTH)

Meet The Hosts:

 

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Video: Cannabis Hour Ft. Precision Extraction's CTO, Docklight Brands' CEO, HempFusion Wellness' CMO

Benzinga’s Cannabis Hour is a live show for cannabis investors. read more

Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider Ft. Cresco Labs, Tilt, Trulieve And More

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors. read more

Cannabis Co Columbia Care Q1 Revenue Spikes 220% YoY To $92.5M, CEO Touts Significant Growth 'Across Both The Top And Bottom Line'

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE:3LP) reported Monday its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2021. The New York-based company generated $92.5 million in the first three months of the fiscal year, representing a year-over-year increase of 220%. read more

The Week In Cannabis: Trulieve's $2.1B Acquisition, New ETF, Earnings, Federal Legalization And More

In a week of big M&A news and mixed earnings reports, cannabis stocks traded mostly down. read more